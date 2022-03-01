How to watch Byron Baes in Australia

If you’re a glutton for punishment, or just really enjoy some good ol’ hate watching, then Netflix has crafted a little nightmare just for you! Byron Baes has arrived, the reality TV show that brings together a bunch of influencers (does anyone know the collective name for a group of influencers? An affliction?) and encourages them to descend on the beach side town of Byron Bay. It’s not entirely clear what the end game is here, but you know with that many egos in one room, it’s only going to get spicy. Find out how to catch every episode of Byron Baes with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Byron Baes

You can watch every episode of Byron Baes on Netflix, with episodes dropping from March 9, 2022.

Watch Byron Baes on Netflix

Netflix was the brains trust behind this series, which means it will play exclusive host to the show. Episodes will become available from March 9, 2022.

What is Byron Baes about?

A group of 13 Australian influencers are brought together to live in a mansion by the once-quiet-seaside town of Byron Bay. Some of them are reality TV veterans, appearing in Bachelorette seasons, but others are musicians, crystal enthusiasts and self-taught life gurus. Most of them are locals, but a couple are outsiders from the Gold Coast, kickstarting the rivalry in the house. While they are there, they will do their influencer thang, as well as drink, dance, hook up and, fight, as the tension overflows. If Jersey Shore was ever a guilty pleasure for you, you will probably have a great time with Byron Baes, complete with the homegrown touch.

Photo Credit: Netflix