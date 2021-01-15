How to watch the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Australia

Something wicked this way comes — and surprise, it’s (both) Sabrina’s coming to save the world from evil, again. Queen of Hell Sabrina and Average Teenager Girl Sabrina are the two most powerful teenage girls on television right now, and we can’t get enough. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – a cross between the Archie comics and a goth remake of the 90s kids’ TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch – has been a standout hit for creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale). But with the show coming to its (tragic) end, it’s never been a better time to re-watch — or immerse yourself in the underworld for the first time.

If you’re a little lost or are yet to even conquer the world of CAOS, we’ve got your back. Here’s where you can watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Australia.

How to watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Australia

To watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Australia, you can tune into Netflix to stream all four seasons, or you can purchase or rent and download individual episodes from season one and two on iTunes and season one on Google Play.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix

All four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now available to stream on Netflix Australia. Currently, this is the only place that the series can be streamed on-demand from.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on iTunes

If you’re keen to check out what all the fuss is about, but aren’t a Netflix subscriber, you may want to go old school and check out Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on iTunes. This may be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for just $3.49 each, season one for $9.99 and season two for $29.99. Currently, season three and four are not available on iTunes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can get spooky with Sabrina and Co. and catch a few episodes here and there on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $1.99 each, or season one for $18.99.

What is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina about?

A supernatural horror series (created by Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (or CAOS for short) is both a take on the classic Archie comics of Greendale and a darker remake of the iconic 90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The show follows half-witch and half-mortal Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her attempts to juggle her ordinary life with her ordinary boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch!!) and the dangerous (and sometimes sexy) world of evil forces, the gates of Hell and bad-boy-turned-good Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). Sabrina must fight to protect herself, her friends and the only family she has left — her witch aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto).

What can we expect in season four of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Season three of the supernatural show saw Sabrina balancing being an average teen girl and the Queen of Hell — as well as balancing two love interests in the stable Harley and bad boy Nick. After the announcement of the show’s cancellation in 2020, fans knew season four of CAOS would be the last, and that it would be an epic finish. Consequently, the eight-part fourth season follows Sabrina and her friends fighting eight eldritch terrors, one per episode. We won’t say too much more, but the series finale may very well destroy you.

