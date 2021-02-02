How to watch The Silence of the Lambs sequel ‘Clarice’ in Australia

“Hello, Clarice,” Hannibal Lector famously said in The Silence of the Lambs. Now we get to say, quite literally, ‘hello Clarice’, and hello Clarice. In an extension to Thomas Harris’ The Silence of the Lambs universe comes Clarice — an upcoming TV series all about titular character, FBI agent Clarice Starling.

Many before have tried to recreate the famous Starling/Hannibal relationship (some more successful than others), but Clarice is different. Due to complicated legal rights, the American thriller series is prohibited by law to mention cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lector (originally played by Antony Hopkins) or any past plot lines involving the character. Therefore, Clarice is forced to stand on its own two feet without the famous villain. Basically, it’s Clarice’s time to shine — and we’re here for it.

To make things even better, Australian actor (and former Home and Away star) Rebecca Breeds landed the iconic role of Clarice — one that was first christened by Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs and then Julianne Moore in Hannibal.

If you’re ready for the female powerhouse spin-off to The Silence of the Lambs we’ve all been waiting for, listen up. Here’s where you can watch Clarice in Australia.

How to Watch Clarice in Australia

To watch Clarice in Australia, you can tune into Stan, the exclusive streaming host of the series. Currently, the American show will not be available to watch elsewhere in Australia.

Clarice on Stan

The first episode of Clarice will premiere exclusively on Stan on February 12, the same day as the US. Episodes will then be uploaded to the streaming platform weekly, with the exact number of episodes yet to be revealed.

What is Clarice about?

An extension of Thomas Harris’ The Silence of the Lambs franchise, Clarice delves into the untold and personal story of titular character FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field, one year on from the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

Audiences will see Clarice back pursuing serial murderers and sexual predators, but now she is dealing with a newfound spotlight thanks to her takedown of the notorious Buffalo Bill — spotlight that’s drawing monsters and madmen towards her. Luckily, Clarice is a badass and her complex psychological trauma that stems from both the events of her previous case, as well as her challenging childhood, empower her to both “find her voice while working in a man’s world, and escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her entire life”.

Advertisement

How to watch the Silence of the Lambs franchise in Australia

If you’ve never seen the movie, or any of its spin-offs, now is the chance to get cracking (and freak yourself out). Here’s where you can catch Manhunter (1981), the OG The Silence of the Lambs (1991), its sequel Hannibal (2001), prequels Red Dragon (2002) and Hannibal Rising (2007), and television series Hannibal (2013-15) here in Australia:

Manhunter: Stream on Stan or rent/buy on iTunes

The Silence of the Lambs: Stream on Stan, Foxtel Now or rent/buy on Google Play

Hannibal: Stream on BINGE, Foxtel Now or rent/buy on Google Play, iTunes or Fetch

Red Dragon: Stream on BINGE, Foxtel Now or rent/buy on Google Play and Fetch

Hannibal Rising: Currently not available in Australia

Hannibal (TV series): Stream on Netflix, Stan, Foxtel Now or rent/buy on Google Play or iTunes

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.