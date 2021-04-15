How to watch Concrete Cowboy in Australia

Concrete Cowboy is a modern day Western, set in the forgotten streets of North Philly. Cowboys in Philadelphia seem like a wild concept, even for Hollywood, but the film is actually based on the book ‘Ghetto Cowboy’ by Greg Neri, which tells the true story of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club. North Philadelphia has a history of horses stretching back 100 years, a history it has brought into the present. Ramshackle and abandoned buildings are repurposed as stalls, vacant lots are training yards and narrow footpaths become racing tracks as the urban cowboys look after their horses wherever and whenever they can.

The community of Fletcher Street is devoted to keeping the kids off the street through the continuation of the stables, but it is being increasingly threatened by encroaching development and modern life. Concrete Cowboys stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) as well as real life members of the Fletcher Street Riding Club, in a story about myth, healing, community and the fight against gentrification. If you like what you are hearing, keep reading to find out where you can watch Concrete Cowboys in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch Concrete Cowboy

Currently, Netflix is the only place where Australians can watch Concrete Cowboy.

Watch Concrete Cowboy on Netflix

Concrete Cowboy is available to stream on Netflix in Australia, with Netflix currently the exclusive host to the movie.

What is Concrete Cowboy about?

Idris Elba is Harp, an urban cowboy living in North Philly. He shares a house with his horse Chuck and spends his days riding and taming horses with the other members of his horse loving community. One summer his troubled son Cole arrives, brought by his mother in the hopes that his estranged father will set him straight. Harp’s son, played by Stranger Things Caleb Mclaughlin (Lucas is all grown up!), is resentful of this arrangement but finds out he, like his father, has a way with horses. Cole slowly begins to find his place in the town and make amends with his father. The gentle growth between father and son is startled however, when the whole community is threatened by developers, and the precarious, unbelievable existence they all live, is placed on the brink.

