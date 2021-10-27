How to watch Cowboy Bebop in Australia

For fans of animated shows and manga’s, there’s always a sense of apprehension when it’s announced that a live-action remake is coming (looking at you DragonBall Evolution). And fans of the manga Cowboy Bebop no doubt felt that same apprehension when it was announced that the manga (and subsequent animated television show) was getting a live-action remake. But remakes aren’t always bad, offering a fresh avenue for new fans to get on board with shows and franchises. But where can you get on board with Cowboy Bebop in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop will be exclusively available on Netflix, with the live-action series premiering in Australia on November 19, 2021.

Watch Cowboy Bebop on Netflix

The live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop is a Netflix Original, with the first season coming to the platform on November 19, 2021.

What is Cowboy Bebop about?

Cowboy Bebop is set in 2071, 50 years after Earth was left uninhabitable by an accident. Humans have colonized most planets in the galaxy, with parts echoing the lawlessness of the Wild West. The Inter Solar System Police hires bounty hunters – known as Cowboys – to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals, in which we meet Cowboy Bebop and his crew. Add in that each member of the crew has their own dark pasts and haunting memories, and you’ve got yourself some good ol’ fashioned action with a dash of melancholy.

How to watch animated Cowboy Bebop series

The 1998 original animated series of Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on both Netflix and Funimation, with the series only featuring 26 episodes, which are otherwise known as ‘sessions’.

