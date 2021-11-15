How to Watch Crime in Australia

Posted by

Britbox has just scored an absolute rare gem in the form of Crime, a brand-new adaptation of Scottish legend Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name. Like every baby under the Welsh brand, Crime is a bitter love letter to Scotland, and like every Welsh creation, it is perpetually gripping in its obsession with sifting through the sediment of trapped people’s lives. Despite being a sequel to Filth, Crime takes a slightly more traditional approach to the detective thriller, unravelling a murder mystery over the course of six episodes. Don’t miss a minute, find out every detail about Crime in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Crime

All six episodes of Crime are available to stream through BritBox from November 18, 2021.

Watch Crime on Britbox

Crime will stream exclusively on BritBox, and all episodes will be available starting from November 18, 2021.

What is Crime about?

Detective Inspector Ray Lennox has been burned in the past, both in his career and his own life, leaving him a shadow of the hero he once was. So, when a young school girl goes missing and it’s up to him to solve the case, his demons begin to rear their ugly heads more than ever. Drinking, drugs and rage mix badly with serious crime investigations, leading to mistake after mistake. All the while a killer lies in waiting, patiently ready to strike again. A classic thriller from the one of Scotland’s greatest writers – not to be missed.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more murder? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Binge logo

BINGE Basic Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 1 screens at the same time
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $10 over one month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $10
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Standard Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $14 over one month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $14
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Premium Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $18 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $18
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
^^View important information

Photo Credit: BritBox

Share this article

Related Articles

The Wheel of Time

How to watch The Wheel of Time in Australia

November 15th 2021

How to watch The Great in Australia

Simple hack to save up to $80 at Coles and Woolies each week
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]