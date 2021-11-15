How to Watch Crime in Australia

Britbox has just scored an absolute rare gem in the form of Crime, a brand-new adaptation of Scottish legend Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name. Like every baby under the Welsh brand, Crime is a bitter love letter to Scotland, and like every Welsh creation, it is perpetually gripping in its obsession with sifting through the sediment of trapped people’s lives. Despite being a sequel to Filth, Crime takes a slightly more traditional approach to the detective thriller, unravelling a murder mystery over the course of six episodes. Don’t miss a minute, find out every detail about Crime in this Canstar Blue guide.

All six episodes of Crime are available to stream through BritBox from November 18, 2021.

Crime will stream exclusively on BritBox, and all episodes will be available starting from November 18, 2021.

What is Crime about?

Detective Inspector Ray Lennox has been burned in the past, both in his career and his own life, leaving him a shadow of the hero he once was. So, when a young school girl goes missing and it’s up to him to solve the case, his demons begin to rear their ugly heads more than ever. Drinking, drugs and rage mix badly with serious crime investigations, leading to mistake after mistake. All the while a killer lies in waiting, patiently ready to strike again. A classic thriller from the one of Scotland’s greatest writers – not to be missed.

Photo Credit: BritBox