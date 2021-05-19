How to watch Cruella in Australia

Hide your dogs, because Cruella is back! Disney’s favourite dog hunting villain, Cruella de Ville, is back big time in the showstopping movie Cruella. Evil has had a makeover and a refresh, starring Emma Stone as Cruella in the live action prequel to the much beloved animation, 101 Dalmatians. The film is designed to finally answer the burning question – why is Cruella so obsessed with a fur coat? If you want to know where you can watch Cruella, keep reading to find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Cruella

Cruella will be exclusively available on Disney+, with the movie premiering on May 28, 2021.

Cruella on Disney+

Disney+ will be the sole home to Cruella in Australia, with the prequel movie available on the streaming service from May 28, 2021.

What is Cruella about?

It’s the 1970s in London and Cruella is a young, talented, fashion student desperate to make her mark on the world. After becoming penniless and falling further from the glamorous world she aspired to be in, teenage Cruella undergoes a transition from style visionary to homicidal maniac who will do anything to get her hands on some spotty fur. It’s sure to answer some questions about how one of the greatest screen villains came to be.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month or year
Disney+ Logo

Disney+ Monthly Subscription

  • Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • Add up to 7 profiles
  • Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

min. cost $11.99 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99
Advertised Cost/month		 Get DealCanstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ *
Disney+ Logo

Disney+ Yearly Subscription

  • Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • Add up to 7 profiles
  • Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices
  • Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

min. cost $119.99 over one year

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99
Advertised Cost/year		 Get DealCanstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ *
^^View important information

Photo Credit: Disney+

