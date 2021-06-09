How to watch Dave in Australia

Remember that one afternoon you wrote a rap and convinced yourself you were the next Ghostface Killah? Dave, too, believes he is the next big thing in hip hop. And he might be – as soon as he actually writes something. Deluded lyrical genius ‘Dave’ was created by comic/rapper/actor Dave Burd (but you may know him by his stage name, Lil Dicky) who lives like his on-screen counterpart, somewhere between jokes and serious art. His journey to make it big may be full of mistakes, but it makes for pretty great TV. If you want to know more, find out where you can watch Dave in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Dave

You can stream Dave on BINGE, or purchase and download episodes and seasons via Google Play and iTunes.

Watch Dave on BINGE

BINGE has the full first season of Dave available to stream, with season two coming to the service on June 17, 2021.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more movies and shows to binge? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Watch Dave on Google Play

You can buy the first season Dave on Google Play for $14.99, or individual episodes for $1.99.

Watch Dave on iTunes

You can buy the entire first season Dave on iTunes for $22.99.

Advertisement

What is Dave about?

Dave reckons he is going to be the greatest rapper the world has ever seen. The only problem? He’s a neurotic, 29-year-old who no-one has heard of, and he’s barely written a rap. Luckily, he’s got friends who believe in his crazy dream, and with their help he just might make it. Equal parts infuriating and hilarious, Dave is based on the exploits of the real-life Dave Burd, and is sure to have a cracking soundtrack to go along with it, as well as some rapper cameos.

Photo Credit: BINGE