This is a public service announcement: it’s time to get back into Dawson’s Creek. Whether you’re an OG fan and tuned into the Team Pacey/Team Dawson love triangle back in the 90’s (Dawson’s walked so Twilight could run), or you only know the show through that Dawson crying meme — it’s time to take a walk back down the creek in Capeside.

The coming-of-age series follows the ever-dramatic teen lives of Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and his friends Joey (Katie Holmes), Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Jen (Michelle Williams) in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The show launched in 1998 and was an instant hit, responsible for some pretty memorable television moments; from Pacey’s hot-for-teacher, to Dawson and Joey’s first kiss, to everything Queen Jen has ever said. And, of course, plenty of flannels.

Now, more than 17 years after the final episode aired, Dawson’s Creek is making its way to Netflix Australia, where Netflix stated via their Instagram: “In the words of Pacey Witter, I remember everything. And I can’t wait to revisit it all.” The streaming platform also controversially revealed that fans of the original iconic theme song — Paula Cole’s ‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ — will have to make do with a new song. Respectfully, we’ll still be singing I don’t wanna waaaait at the beginning of each episode. But if you don’t wanna wait to binge the timeless teen drama, where can you watch it in Australia besides Netflix? Find out below.

#DawsonsCreek is coming to Netflix on November 1, so be prepared for at least 12 threads on how Jen Lindley is a queen who deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/1EcVGs9iQp — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) October 19, 2020

How to watch Dawson’s Creek in Australia

While the talk of the town will be about Dawson’s Creek coming to Netflix, it’s also available to stream on Stan, Amazon Prime, iTunes and even 7plus, giving you plenty of options to settle in with.

Dawson’s Creek on Netflix

Netflix are finally hopping on the Dawson train, and from November 1, 2020, all six seasons of the drama will be available in Australia to stream to your heart’s content (if you can forgive the new intro song that is).

Dawson’s Creek on Stan

The show has been a staple for the Aussie platform for a while now — and luckily for us, it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. All six season of Dawson’s Creek are available on Stan.

Dawson’s Creek on Amazon Prime

Another big streaming service that has had Dawson’s Creek on it’s highlight reel for a while now, Amazon Prime has all six seasons ready to go, having onboarded the series earlier in 2020.

Dawson’s Creek on iTunes

Like most successful shows, you can pick and mix episodes and seasons of Dawson’s on iTunes based on what you’re after. Purchase individual episodes for just $2.99, seasons for $14.99 each or go crazy and purchase the entire series for $79.99. But once you’ve purchased them, they’re yours for good, allowing you to re-watch as much as you want.

Dawson’s Creek on 7plus

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a free way to stream Dawson’s and don’t mind sitting through a few ads, then 7plus might be for you. Sign up for a free account and stream all six seasons on 7plus.