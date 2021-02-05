McDreamy has already conquered the world of neurosurgery, and now it’s time for investment banking.

When Derek Sheppard died, a tiny part of us died alongside him. Life just hasn’t been the same since Meredith was forced pulled the plug on the hottest neurosurgeon in Seattle (he really was the only one that could’ve saved himself). Thankfully, the real Dr. Sheppard, aka Patrick Dempsey, is making his grand return to the silver screen with the new political thriller Devils — a step outside his charming leading-man roles we’ve come to know him for.

Devils sees Dempsey take on the role of Dominic Morgan, the ruthless CEO of the fictional ‘NYL’ London bank who becomes involved in the messy, high-stakes world of millionaire bankers. Throw in a worldwide financial conspiracy, some murder, and a psychological chess match between two of the most powerful men on Wall Street, and you’ve got yourself some good TV.

But where can Aussies catch McDreamy conquering the banking world? Read on to find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Devils in Australia

To watch Devils in Australia, you can tune into BINGE or Foxtel Now to watch all 10 episodes of the political thriller series. A second season has already been commissioned and filming is beginning shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for more action!

Devils on BINGE

Devils can be streamed on BINGE, with all 10 episodes available directly from the US. Thanks to BINGE’s link to Foxtel, a large chunk of American television is making its way to the new streaming platform.

Devils on Foxtel Now

Stream all 10 episodes of Devils on Foxtel Now. It’s becoming a well-known fact that wherever BINGE goes, Foxtel Now follows (and vice versa) so this crossover was to be expected.

What is Devils about?

Based on the novel “I Diavoli” by Guido Maria Brera, Devils tells the story of two powerful investment bankers playing one of the most dangerous games of psychological chess. Alessandro Borghi stars as Massimo Ruggero, the head of trading at one of the world’s most important investment banks, and Patrick Dempsey as Dominic Morgan, CEO of the fictional NYL investment bank and Massimo’s mentor and father figure.

That is, until Dominic appoints another over Massimo and all hell breaks loose. Two unsolved murders, a conspiracy ring and political corruption all work together to wreak havoc on two men at the top of their game.

Photo Credit: BINGE