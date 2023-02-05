The world of F1 racing has always been fast-paced, entertaining and thrilling, but it turns out the behind-the-scenes is as equally intense, with the drivers, pit crew and managers all putting their pedals to the metal to come out on top. But until Drive to Survive came onto the grid, only the most passionate of F1 fans knew of the inner workings of the racing sport, with plenty of fans tuning in over the past few seasons to learn more about their favourite drivers and teams. But how you can catch the behind-the-scenes action? Find out how to watch Drive to Survive in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive is a Netflix-exclusive, with season five coming to Australia on February 24, 2023.

Watch Drive to Survive on Netflix

Netflix is the sole platform to showcase Drive to Survive, with season five starting on February 24, 2023. The first four seasons are also currently available to stream on Netflix, allowing you to get up to speed before the fifth season starts.

What is Drive to Survive about?

Drive to Survive is a documentary-style series that follows the drivers and managers of multiple Formula One teams as the racing season progresses. The first season showcased the 2018 World Championship, and followed as teams dealt with trials and tribulations, elations and defeats, while interviewing key members of each team in real-time and retrospectively.

When does season five of Drive to Survive start?

Season five of Drive to Survive arrives in Australia on February 24, with all four previous seasons available to stream on Netflix.

Stream 50+ Sports with Kayo

Got the need for speed? Check out what other racing sports Kayo has to offer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Kayo One Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 1 screen at the same time

screen at the same time 7-day free trial min. cost $25 over 1 month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 7-day free trial min. cost $30 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $30 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 7-day free trial min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Netflix