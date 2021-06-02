How to Watch Eden in Australia

A mysterious thriller staged in Byron Bay designed to be a homage to the lush forests of New South Wales and starring our brightest talent? Yes please! Boasting an all-female writing team and created by the team behind Skins, Eden already has all the credentials to be excellently crafted and gorgeously shot. Keen to know more? Find out everything you need to know about Eden in this Canstar Blue article.

All eight episodes of Eden will be available on Stan from June 11, 2021. As it is a Stan Original, it will be available exclusively on Stan for the foreseeable future.

Talented Scout returns from her studies at Julliard to her home town of Eden, looking forward to spending time with her best friend, Hedwig. When she returns though, she finds Hedwig has completely changed while she was away. When a wild night out prompts Scout to admit her greater-than-friendship feelings for Hedwig, everything spins out of control. Scout blacks out and Hedwig disappears. Scout is left desperately searching for answers, and begins a dangerous search, in the process digging up secrets she was never meant to see. Working backwards, the series slowly reveals what Hedwig has been up to over the summer, and exposes all the unsavoury mysteries this paradise has been hiding.

