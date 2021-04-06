How to watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Australia

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is both a sequel and a prequel to the Breaking Bad series, and fans lost their minds when the original trailer dropped (full warning, stop reading here if you haven’t seen the finale!). You’ve stopped, watched Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul? You’ve experienced the dizzying heights and plummeting lows? You’ve become attached to the characters in ways you didn’t think was possible? You need one more hit of that Albuquerque blue? Ok good, you can keep on reading.

Using flashbacks and forwards, El Camino tells the story of Jesse Pinkman’s escape from the Brotherhood and his long, violent and dirty road to peace. It’s basically the final chapter in the Breaking Bad chronicle, as well as Pinkman’s journey from high school dropout, to meth cook to a potentially free man. If you are ready to close the book on the Breaking Bad empire, keep reading to find out how to watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Currently the only place available to watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Australia is through Netflix. The film was released exclusively to Netflix in 2019, but did show for one day in cinemas in October 2019, with no word as to whether the movie will make an appearance on other platforms in the future.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix

Netflix is the exclusive platform to catch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in Australia, although you’ll have to look elsewhere to watch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

What is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie about?

Following Walt’s death in the final episode of Breaking Bad, Pinkman finds himself at a loose end. Todd’s death signals his freedom from the Brotherhood, though he is still on the run from the law after a string of murders and meth related mayhem. Thinking back to a discussion he had with Mike Ehrmantraut, Pinkman remembers Mike’s observation that if he were to start over, he would head to Alaska. Jesse realises that if he is to find peace and truly start over, he will have to collect the money that is owed to him, tie up some loose ends (read – loose lips) and make his way to Alaska as a new man. It won’t be easy, six years in the drug business has left Pinkman with no shortage of enemies and a whole lot of debt, but he has a plan.