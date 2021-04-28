How to watch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Australia

As the Formula 1 world shifts gears for racing’s most prestigious circuit, fans will be eager to jump on every second of the upcoming Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. But when it comes to catching every lap, every twist and turn, where exactly can F1 fans Down Under watch the Monaco Grand Prix? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix will be showcased on a variety of platforms, including Kayo and Foxtel, in addition to Channel 10 and TenPlay.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix on Kayo

Kayo will showcase both live and on-demand coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, with Kayo also host to other races during the F1 season.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix on Foxtel

Foxtel offers live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix through Channel 506, although currently does not offer on-demand replays.

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix on Channel 10 & TenPlay

Channel 10 and its online, on-demand replay partner TenPlay, will offer some coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, although will only cover highlights of the race, meaning you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to catch it from start to finish.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 11pm (AEST).

Monaco Grand Prix History

For those who are new to the smell of burnt rubber and petrol, or if you’re just rusty, here’s everything you need to know before the tires hit the tarmac. The race takes place at Circuit de Monaco, where drivers have sped through 3km of the principality since 1929. It is widely considered one of the most picturesque races in the world, with white sandstone and blue water sprinkled into a competitive racing environment. As for points to look out for, Verstappen smashed the lap record in 2018 with a time of 1:14.260, meaning you’ll be on the edge of your seats for the majority of the race.

How to watch more F1 races

Picture credit: F1.com