How to watch Feel Good in Australia

Mae Martin has always killed it as a stand-up comedian, so the fact that she now has two seasons of a show, starring her, is a comedic blessing. Feel Good stars Martin, giving us the perfect mixture of bittersweet, funny and downright sad we can all vibe with. But where exactly can you find that mixture in Australia? Find out how to watch Feel Good in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Feel Good

Feel Good is available to stream on Netflix, with the first full season currently available, while season two will premiere on June 4, 2021.

Feel Good on Netflix

What is Feel Good about?

Feel Good follows Mae (played by Mae Martin on a version of herself), a stand-up comedian who is a former drug addict. Mae strikes up a friendship – and later relationship – with George (played by Charlotte Ritchie), with the two facing plenty of ups and downs as Mae struggles with rehab, finding herself as an individual and plenty of miscommunication between the two.

What can we expect in season two of Feel Good?

Mae’s life has only gotten more complicated since she broke up with ‘love of her life’, George. She’s facing rehab, regret and the trying to find an identity which lands between Adam Driver and Ryan Gosling. If she’s going to make it, she’ll need to figure out who she is going to be, and who she is going to be with. This will also be the final season of Feel Good, so expect plenty to be packed into it.

