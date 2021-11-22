Over the course of 2019 and into 2020, Australia was on fire. By the time the rain came in February, and the last fires were extinguished in May, the damage extended across 1.8 million hectares, leaving three billion animals killed or displaced, 80% of the population badly affected by smoke, thousands homeless and 25 people dead. All throughout the chaos however, the blazes were wrangled by dedicated firefighters, volunteer firefighters and everyday members of the community. A Fire Inside takes a good hard look at how these people put everything on the line to save what they could in the face of unmanageable danger, and how it has changed their lives. Find out how to watch this very special documentary in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch A Fire Inside

A Fire Inside will be available for viewing on free-to-air via channel NINE and NINE NOW at 9:30pm, December 13.

Watch A Fire Inside on Channel 9 & 9NOW

Channel 9 and its online counterpart 9NOW will be the exclusive broadcaster of A Fire Inside, with the documentary airing on December 13, 2021.

What is A Fire Inside about?

A Fire Inside is an intensive examination of Australia’s Black Summer, which persisted throughout 2019 and into 2020. The bushfires ripped through countless communities, creating a nationwide response, as people struggled to come to terms with the unprecedented damage. Across the country people came together to fight the fires, save lives, protect properties and pitch in to help with the aftermath. A Fire Inside takes a look at the incredible stories of those who came forward and the price they have had to pay ever since.

Sign up to BINGE

Keen to check out other documentaries? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: The West Australian