How to watch Foundation in Australia

Looking for another venture into the vast universe of science-fiction? You may be in luck, with another television series looking to blast off, with the latest entrant to the streaming universe entitled Foundation. Expected to be filled with plenty of intrigue, action and all sorts of sci-fi goodness, where exactly can you tune in for the latest adventure into the outer limits of space? Find out how to watch Foundation with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Foundation

Foundation is an Apple TV+ exclusive, with the show launching on September 24, 2021. The first two episodes will drop at launch, with episodes expected to follow on a weekly basis.

Watch Foundation on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will be the sole host of Foundation, with the first two episodes dropping on September 24, 2021, with episodes likely to follow weekly.

What is Foundation about?

Based on the book series of the same name, Foundation is set in the future where humans have colonized the galaxy, but are now potentially facing a decline. Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris) is a pscyhohistorian who calls together various scientists and scholars in order to save humanity from the dark age that is expected to swallow humanity for the next few thousand years. What they also discover however, is a mutant creature that may destroy all that they have built.

Picture credit: Apple TV