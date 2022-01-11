How to watch Fraggle Rock in Australia

Thanks to the gift of the internet (and of course streaming sites) even those of us who existed on different continents and in wildly different eras can enjoy the best of television – like Fraggle Rock. While Fraggle Rock may be dearest to those in who grew up in America in the 80s, it’s undeniable that the magic of Jim Henson is timeless and pretty irresistible. Now, the puppet series is getting a chance to find a whole new generation of fans with the Fraggle Rock reboot- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Whether you want to rediscover an old classic, or are a fresh face to the whole Fraggle experience, find out how to watch all of Fraggle Rock with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

You can watch all 13 episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV+, available from January 21, 2022.

Watch Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV+ & Apple TV

Apple TV+ will host the series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, with episodes available from January 21, 2022. Super fans of the Rock can also watch all 96 older episodes on Apple TV as well as the 2020 short Fraggle Rock: Rock On, available now.

What is Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock about?

Join the puppets from Fraggle Rock for an entirely new season of dancing, singing and general strung-out fun. There’ll be some familiar Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs as well as new friends galore, as the Rock comes alive again. Rumour has it that there will even be an appearance by the Foo Fighters – the perfect musical addition to bring together the old and the new.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+