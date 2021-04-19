The Australian heavyweight boxing scene has seen plenty of contenders over the years, but one name has (surprisingly) remained a consistent mainstay – Paul Gallen. The former NRL big man has amassed a boxing record of 10-0-1, including five knockouts, but he may face his toughest opponent yet in Lucas Browne. A former WBA heavyweight champion, Browne has a record of 29-2, with 25 knockouts.

Taking place at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, the fight looks to set the scene for the heavyweight field, although both fighters are arguably well past their prime. But if you’re keen to see the two touch gloves, find out how to watch the Gallen Vs. Browne fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

Tune into Kayo’s Pay-Per-View Boxing Kayo is hosting the Gallen Vs. Browne boxing match through Main Event Pay-Per-View on April 21, so don’t miss out on the action! Order Pay Per View

How can I watch the Gallen Vs. Browne fight?

The Gallen Vs. Browne fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Gallen take on Browne will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until April 25, 2021.

What time does the Gallen Vs. Browne fight start?

Gallen and Browne’s fight will begin at 7pm (AEST) on Wednesday, April 21, with coverage beginning earlier in the afternoon with the undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 6am, 12pm and 6pm (AEST) on April 22, 2021.

Photo Credit: Main Event