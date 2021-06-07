How to watch the Gallen Vs. Huni fight

Paul Gallen will be stepping back in the ring, and looks to continue his success in his second sporting career.

The former NRL enforcer has amassed a record of 11-0-1, defeating names like Mark Hunt, John Hopoate and Lucas Browne, although he’ll likely face one of his toughest opponents in young gun Justis Huni, who currently boasts a 3-0 record.

Huni also won the national heavyweight title on debut, and is set to represent Australia in the boxing ring if and when the Olympics start up.

Dubbed ‘Termination Day’, the bout is set to take place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. But if you can’t make the fight in person, where can you watch it? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

Kayo is hosting the Gallen Vs. Huni boxing match through Main Event Pay-Per-View on June 16

How can I watch the Gallen Vs. Huni fight?

The Gallen Vs. Huni fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Gallen take on Huni will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Non-subscribed users who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until June 20, 2021.

What time does the Gallen Vs. Huni fight start?

Gallen and Huni’s fight will begin at 7pm (AEST) on Wednesday, June 16, with coverage beginning earlier in the afternoon with the undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 6am, 12pm and 6pm (AEST) on June 17, 2021.

Photo Credit: Main Event