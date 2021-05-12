How to watch Halston in Australia

Fashion fans listen up: there’s another mini-series heading your way. Depicting Roy Halston’s trajectory from simple designer to straight up icon, the latest mini-series doesn’t hold back, looking just like its namesake: over the top, impeccably chic and dripping with the best of the 70’s. With Ewan McGregor taking the lead role as Halston himself, there’s no way this show won’t spark a turtleneck revival. Want to know where you can find this gem? All the information on where and how to watch is below in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Halston

Halston will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, with the series kicking off on May 14, 2021.

Watch Halston on Netflix

What is Halston about?

Roy Halston was a 1970’s designer who dominated women’s fashion in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. He was famous for sleek lines, bare tones, presidential hats and of course, his infamous parties. A celebrity darling and a VIP at Studio 54, he was the epitome of luxe and style. His dream life took a turn when he died at only 58 from AIDS related complications. Halston is an intimate look at the man who defined a generation of design.

