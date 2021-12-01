Tracy Oliver, the writer of the unexpected triumph Girls Trip, has decided to grace us all with a television series: Harlem. Just like the movie, the series will feature some knockout comedic talent, including the legendary Whoopi Goldberg and screen veteran Megan Good. While it’s bound to draw comparison to the other famous foursome – Sex and the City – you shouldn’t worry about any tired storylines. Oliver says she specifically wrote the series, because she was a huge SITC fan, but saw a whole lotta room for improvement. Get your foursome together and find out how to watch every episode of Harlem in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Harlem

You can watch Harlem on Amazon Prime Video, with all 10 episodes available from December 3, 2021.

Watch Harlem on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will play exclusive host to brand new series Harlem. All 10 episodes will be available to stream from December 3, 2021.

What is Harlem about?

Harlem is a comedy that follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends living in Harlem, New York City. One is a brilliant up-and-coming professor but struggles with her love life, one is a savvy tech entrepreneur who can’t seem to make a decision, the other is a rising star singer and the fourth a fashion designer with a penchant for hopeless romance. Despite their differences the foursome are determined to level up together and live our their big dreams in Harlem.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video