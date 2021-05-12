How to watch Haunted in Australia

Do you remember the cartoon, Freaky Stories, where every scary story happened to a friend of a friend? Well, now that show is all grown up and has three seasons on Netflix. Haunted is a pseudo-documentary series, where real people sit down and tell stories of their most terrifying paranormal experiences. Actors recreate a story each episode, truly making the nightmares come alive. If you’re still keen to scream, keep reading to find out how to watch all of Haunted in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Haunted

You can watch the first two complete seasons of Haunted on Netflix, with season three coming to the platform on May 14, 2021.

Haunted on Netflix

Netflix is the exclusive host to Haunted, with the first two seasons currently available to stream, with the third season to be released on May 14, 2021.

What is Haunted about?

People come together to tell stories of supernatural and real-life horrors they have experienced. Actors re-enact the stories in order to bring the terror to life, with the high-quality production of the freaky tales making the series extra fun (or scary), as each episode feels like a mini horror movie.

Is Haunted real?

The jury is still out on whether Haunted is totally real. Episode two of the first season, for example, has been at the centre of a lot of controversy after it aired, centering around the story of two girls who alleged their father was a serial killer. That’s a huge claim, and despite the producers insisting it’s a true story, fans have struggled to find any real evidence. On the other hand, the story of the little boy in the cult turns out to be horribly real, making you realise you probably prefer the bogus version. In the end, the show is less about the truth and more about the thrill, and the endless possibilities of the paranormal make it just as entertaining as any true story.

What can we expect from season three of Haunted?

Just like the first two seasons, season three will run for six, 30-minute episodes and promises to be full on freaky with its guests spinning stories of malicious ghosts, creepy children and terrifying monsters in the woods. You’ve been warned.

