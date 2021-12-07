How to watch HouseBroken in Australia

We’ve all been guilty of giving our pets voice, exaggerating their little quirks, and generally personifying them to the point where they have opinions on politicians, the weather and TV shows. The new series HouseBroken takes this game to the extreme, as it depicts a bunch of house pets coming together to hold therapy sessions while their owners are away, debriefing on the worst and best bits of living with humans. If that sounds like the show for you, find out how to watch HouseBroken in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch HouseBroken

You can watch all episodes of HouseBroken on Paramount+ from December 11, 2021.

Watch HouseBroken on Paramount+

What is HouseBroken about?

HouseBroken follows the lives of pets when they are left alone, free from humans and able to be themselves. Honey, an intelligent poodle on a concentrated journey of self-improvement, uses her knowledge of psychiatry to hold therapy sessions for the group of pets, diving into the endless neurosis of humans in a bid to lead the pets to happier lives.

Photo Credit: Paramount+