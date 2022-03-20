Netflix is at it again with the killer crime stories, this time with Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, a terrifying documentary about what can happen when millions of hypothetical currency mysteriously disappears, leaving very real people at sea. If you fancy yourself a bit of a cowboy investor, The Hunt for the Crypto King has one very valuable lesson for you: TRUST NO ONE. Don’t get caught out, watch every episode of Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King in Australia

You can catch every episode of Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King on Netflix. The documentary will be available from March 20, 2022.

Watch Trust No one: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Netflix has exclusive rights to the documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King. You can stream the documentary from March 20, 2022.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more true crime? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Trust No one: The Hunt for the Crypto King about?

What the hell happened to Gerry Cotton? That’s the question that the documentary, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King sets out to answer. Gerry Cotton was the young genius behind one of Canada’s major bitcoin exchanges, QuadrigaCX. He was doing shockingly well for himself, banking up millions of dollars as he raked in investors from all over. Out of nowhere, Gerry died, taking the passwords and security information for QuadrigaCX with him, and leaving people without an accumulated $190 million. It’s a real life (murder?) mystery. It may be too soon to say, but fingers crossed the doco will reveal all.

Photo Credit: Netflix