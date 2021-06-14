How to watch the ICC World Test Championship Final in Australia

2019 reigned in the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship, giving a tournament style to test matches in the cricketing world. The sport had been longing for a sense of increased competition, and this league has done just that, assigning points for wins in test matches. As the season draws to its first ever close, New Zealand and India will face off in a one-match test series to determine who will be the first ever ICC World Test Champion. Find out how to watch this monumental event with this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch the ICC World Test Championship Final?

Australians can watch the final of the ICC World Test Championship through Kayo and Foxtel via live and on-demand coverage, or keep up to date via ball-by-ball coverage through the ICC app.

Watch ICC World Test Championship final on Kayo

Kayo will be offering both live and on-demand coverage of the final of the ICC World Test Championship, with all (possible) five days of the test match covered. Also expect plenty of analysis and highlights throughout the day.

Watch ICC World Test Championship final on Foxtel

The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be available through Fox Cricket (Channel 501) on Foxtel. Highlights and analysis are also expected on the same channel throughout the day, giving you your fill of cricket.

Watch ICC World Test Championship final on ICC App

The ICC App offers the ICC Live Match Centre, which will keep you up to date with ball-by-ball updates and commentary, including during the final of the ICC World Test Championship. The ICC App also includes video highlights of the tournament, fixtures and results as well as any news to keep you in the loop.

When is the ICC World Test Championship Final taking place?

The final of the ICC World Test Championship will kick off on June 18, 2021, and wraps up on June 23, 2021, with play getting underway at 7:30pm AEST each day, meaning it’ll be a few late nights for Aussie cricket fans.

Who will come out on top – India or New Zealand?

The two teams are sitting atop the rankings for good reason – they have had a dominant past year. Being the first team to qualify for the final, New Zealand has had arguably their best ever year of cricket, with Kane Williamson leading the Blackcaps through a challenging run of fixtures, beating India, the West, Indies, and Pakistan without losing a single test. This will stay in the back of Indian minds, with a fresh series loss potentially sapping the hopes of the subcontinent.

As for a definitive result – it’s hard to pick, but we’re giving the Kiwis the edge as they come off the back of a series win in England. Fatigue may be a factor, but the thrill of such a historic win will be a 12th man for New Zealand.

Photo Credit: ICC