International banking but make it sexy – that’s how we imagine the pitch meeting went for Industry, HBO’s newest millennium drama. Somewhere between Skins and Euphoria, but for young professionals, the show follows a group of young graduates battling it out in the world of international banking for a limited number of positions at a leading bank in London.

Starring a group of relatively unknown actors, the show is promising an exploration of life as a post-graduate; stumbling through “professional” life while still feeling like a teenager. BINGE intriguingly describes Industry as “Examining issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace where impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king”.

If you’re anything like us, you’re dying to check out the latest drama from overseas. Stuck on where to binge it? Here’s where you can watch Industry in Australia.

How to watch Industry in Australia

To watch Industry in Australia, you can tune into BINGE for all eight episodes of the HBO drama. Currently, this is the only place that Aussies can catch the show. And while there are only eight episodes, the series has been renewed for a second season, meaning there’s more workplace drama to look forward to.

What is Industry about?

It’s the brand-new workplace drama from HBO that everyone is talking about. Full of ambition, power, love and drugs (what a combination), Industry follows young graduates battling it out in the very high-pressure environment of international banking.

The ‘graduates’ are played by newcomers Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (City of Tiny Lights), David Jonsson (Deep State) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli), with the office ‘management’ played by Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl), Freya Mavor (Skins), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) and Ken Leung (High Maintenance).

The show gives an insider’s view to the world of ‘high finance’ through the eyes of an outsider — and it’s a world of chaos, and we can’t wait to explore it.

Photo Credit: BINGE