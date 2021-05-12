Invincible is an adult cartoon adaptation of the 2003 comic book by the same name, and comes packed with heavyweight actors to bring the comic to life, including Steven Yuen, Sandra Oh, Mark Hammill and J.K Simmons. The adaptation features classic superhero troupes, such as the formation of a crime fighting team and gnarly villains, but also shakes it up with a murder-mystery plot and some very dark reveals. It definitely promises to surprise, and brings a fresh take to the ‘teenage superhero’ narrative. If this sounds like your cup of tea, read on to find out how to watch Invincible in Australia with this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Invincible

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of Invincible in Australia, with season one currently available to stream.

Invincible on Amazon Prime Video

Invincible is available to stream solely on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, with the first season currently available, with following seasons likely to be made available on the same platform once they have been released.

What is Invincible about?

Mark Grayson is a regular teenager living in the suburbs with his parents, but the only difference is that his Dad just happens to be Omni-man, the world’s most powerful superhero. Mark looks up to his father and lives in his long shadow, so when he begins to develop powers of his own, he is ecstatic.

Omni-man guides Mark in the hopes that he can one day take on the family business of saving Earth. Mark adopts the name ‘Invincible’ as his superhero name and joins a group of teenager superheros, believing he will inherit his father’s legacy. However, this isn’t an endearing father-son relationship, and things begin to get very sour when Omni-Man must reveal who he is and where he has really come from.

What’s next for Invincible?

Having already amassed a popular following thanks to the comics, the first season was happily welcomed by fans and newcomers alike, leading Amazon to say YES to a second and third season. There has been no confirmation of a release date for the coming seasons, but it gives fans something to look forward to.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video