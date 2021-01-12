The AIDS epidemic had a swift and devastating impact on the gay male population around the world from the moment it was identified in American in 1981. What began as ‘gay cancer’ was eventually identified as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS, an infection which develops as a result of HIV. Russel T Davis — the award-winning writer who has been instrumental in telling queer stories on mainstream television such as Queer as Folk and Cucumber — has developed the first British TV series to tackle the beginning of the epidemic in the UK.

Titled It’s A Sin (named after the iconic Pet Shop Boys single), the five-part series stars Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry, and explores the lives of a group of young gay men who move to London in the early 1980s. But where can you catch the series in Australia? Find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch It’s A Sin in Australia

To watch It’s A Sin in Australia, currently the only option is to tune into Stan when the miniseries drops on January 23. There is currently no word of the series becoming available on any other Australian platforms, nor a second season (but fingers crossed!)

It’s A Sin on Stan

It’s A Sin is available to stream on Aussie platform Stan from January 23, with all five episodes available directly from the UK.

What is It’s A Sin about?

The five-episode run of It’s A Sin follows the same group of friends throughout the 80s — beginning in 1981 as word of a mysterious ‘gay cancer’ from American begins to sweep through London. The heart-breaking drama revolves around the lives of three young gay men, Richie (Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (newcomer Callum Scott Howells) and their best friend Jill (Lydia West) as their lives are tested by a new virus on the rise — a virus which, at first, is blatantly questioned by politicians, the general public, and even the queer community themselves. It’s A Sin is a story of love, friendship, and an epidemic that no one saw coming.

