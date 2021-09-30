How to watch Just Beyond in Australia

Are you a fan of R.L. Stine? Of course you are, with the author the creator of the insanely popular Goosebumps novels, in addition to titles such as Fear Street, giving horror fans of all ages something to enjoy. Well, there’s a new project on the horizon from Stine, with his graphic novel Just Beyond coming to life and adventuring into supernatural worlds, just in time for Halloween. Find out how to watch Just Beyond in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Just Beyond

Just Beyond will be available to stream exclusively via Disney+, with the series available from October 13, 2021.

Watch Just Beyond on Disney+

Disney+ is the exclusive home for Just Beyond, with all eight episodes of the series available on the platform from October 13, 2021.

Sign up to Disney+

Interested in some more spooky tales? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

What is Just Beyond about?

Just Beyond – based on R.L. Stine’s graphic novel of the same name – is an eight-part series that follows eight separate stories, all of which deal with something a little dark, weird, creepy or supernatural (in classic Stine way). Each episode is a new story, all centering around characters who are in high school, from Veronica, who learns that her new school isn’t what it appears to be, to Jack and Ronald, who think their parents aren’t from this planet. It’s classic R.L. Stine, and will no doubt leave you reaching for the Goosebumps books by the end of it.

Picture credit: Disney+