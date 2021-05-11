How to watch Killing Eve in Australia

Killing Eve was a knockout from the moment it was born, and it still has fans wanting more. It has all the ingredients required to make it work; psychological drama, a pinch of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy, a weird twist of romance, glamour, murder and two sensational leads. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Emmy award winning show has been given the green light for a fourth season. But, thanks to COVID, the release date has been pushed back to 2022, but until then, you can devour the first three seasons – if you can find them. Thankfully, Canstar Blue has you covered. Find out where to watch Killing Eve below.

How to watch Killing Eve

Killing Eve can be streamed via Stan, or purchased and downloaded via Google Play.

Killing Eve on Stan

The first two seasons are available to stream on Stan. There isn’t any word on when season three will become available, but with season four set to be released in 2022, fans may not have to wait too long.

Advertisement

Killing Eve on Google Play

All three seasons of Killing Eve are available to buy on Google Play. Each season costs $13.99, or individual episodes can be bought for $1.99 each.

What is Killing Eve about?

Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) is an MI5 spy, who is growing increasingly bored of her tedious job. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is a glamorous Russian assassin who adores her occupation, living large and killing often. When Eve is given the responsibility to hunt down Villanelle and bring her to justice, Villanelle responds by meeting her head on. What follows is a twisted, hilarious and very dangerous game of love, murder and obsession.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: BBC