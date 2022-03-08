Originally airing in the 1970s, the modern version of Kung Fu is a reclamation of the genre, and an absolute hit. Starring relative breakout star, Olivia Liang, Kung Fu is a fast paced and (obviously) action packed series that makes you wish you had all the moves. Now with a BINGE bagging a second season, it’s time to jump on the Kung Fu train, if you weren’t already a Fu fan. Find out how to watch every episode of Kung Fu with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Kung Fu in Australia

Kung Fu is available to stream through BINGE. Season one is available now and season two will be available from March 9, 2022.

Watch Kung Fu on BINGE

Seasons one and two of Kung Fu are available to stream on BINGE. Season two will be available from March 9, 2022.

Looking for more action? Check out what's on BINGE!

What is Kung Fu about?

Nicky Shen is at a crossroads in her life. She isn’t sure where she’s going, so when she decides to drop out of college to visit a monastery in China, she has no idea how it will change her life. While there, she learns the ancient skills of martial arts, and grows close with her Shaolin master. Upon returning to her home town of San Francisco, she realises it’s rife with crime and corruption, and that her city needs her (and her Kung Fu mastery) to clean up the streets.

