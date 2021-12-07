How to watch Landscapers in Australia

Breaking new ground in the pockmarked landscape of true crime, is Landscapers, a four-part-mini-series about an older couple in England who let their imaginations run away with them, perhaps a little too much. The series stars Olivia Coleman (The Crown) and David Thewlis (Harry Potter), as Susan and Christopher Edwards, delivering a bizarrely moving performance that, despite the couple’s obvious guilt, will have you captivated by their warped sense of reality. Find out how you can watch all four episodes of Landscapers with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Landscapers

Landscapers will premiere on Stan on December 8, 2021, with all four episodes available at once.

Watch Landscapers on Stan

What is Landscapers about?

Based on true events, Susan and Christopher Edwards are sentenced to 25 years in jail back in 2014, for their involvement in two murders. The murders in question were Susan’s parents, who had been shot in their home and buried in the backyard. For 15 years the couple kept the secret, until it was finally revealed. Questions of abuse circled, raising the question as to whether the mild-mannered couple had been driven to the deed, but the fact they drained the bank account dry the next day led to some pretty raised eyebrows. As the investigation does their best to pry apart Susan and Christopher, they press closer together, threatening to never reveal the truth.

Photo Credit: Stan