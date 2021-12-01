How to watch Legendary in Australia

Legendary 2020 may not be arriving right on time, but it’s here to slay and it’s here to stay. The breakout show that champions the best and brightest of ball culture, has been an absolute hit since it hit the screens, and now has three seasons under its belt. If you haven’t yet witnessed the phenomenon that is Legendary, keep up or get out! Find out how to watch every episode of Legendary with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Legendary

You can watch season one of Legendary on BINGE. All episodes will be available from December 3, 2021.

Watch Legendary on BINGE

BINGE will host the season premiere of Legendary, the iconic LGBTQI voguing competition that puts legends front and centre. Every episode of season one will be available from December 3, 2021.

What is Legendary about?

Legendary is a dynamite competition show which pits the best against the best. Contestants are divided into Houses, with each competing in a series of ballroom themed challenges, designed to send them sky high or out the door. Each episode has a unique theme, and as the show moves through, surviving competitors are left to compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

For those not in the know, ball culture is a core element of the Latin-American, African-American and LGBTQI culture. Contestants “walk” to compete for prizes and glory, with “walking” consisting of many performance aspects, including dance, lip-syncing, and modelling. It’s a giant celebration of show ponies, all doing their thing, and the result is an explosion of colour, wit, humour and talent.

Photo credit: BINGE