Kate Winslet is back to the small screen in a limited series from HBO, and by the looks of how it’s shaping up, it’s looking to be quite the return. Titled Mare of Easttown, Winslet plays a jaded small-town cop motivated to bring those to justice after a murder case goes cold. The limited-series – which includes seven episodes – also stars Guy Pearce (Memento) and is created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), and looks to give audiences plenty to get excited about. If any of the above has ticked the box on your next binge-worthy drama, find out how to watch Mare of Easttown in Australia with this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown will be available through streaming platform BINGE and sister-platform Foxtel. The first episode will be released on April 19, 2021, with subsequent episodes will be released every Monday for seven weeks.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Mare of Easttown on BINGE

BINGE will showcase weekly episodes of Mare of Easttown as they release, will seven episodes expected to make up the first season. Episodes begin April 19, 2021, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Mondays.

Mare of Easttown on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, Foxtel will showcase all episodes of Mare of Easttown as they become available in Australia, with episodes to be released weekly on Monday, starting from April 19, 2021.

Advertisement

What is Mare of Easttown about?

Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who is investigating the murder of a local girl. Her work, albeit tragic, keeps her focused but her home life is in shambles. Her ex-husband lives in the block behind her, her prickly mother has moved in to help her look after her grandson and she is haunted by the memories of her absent son and a mysterious tragedy. Mare must navigate the pitfalls of the case and the mounting pressure as a small town looks to her as their only hope.

Photo Credit: HBO