How to watch Married at First Sight in Australia

When it comes to trashy reality TV, there’s three camps that people fall into – those who openly watch it, those who actively avoid it, and those who say they avoid it but secretly watch it (and love it). Regardless of which group you fall into, tracking down previous seasons or freshly-released episodes can be as shocking as some of the twists of reality TV, particularly when you have to catch it live or have it ruined around the office watercooler the next day. And with shows such as Married at First Sight a mainstay on Australia airwaves, it pays to know where to catch all the action. So, how can you watch the latest season of Married at First Sight? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is available to watch live via Channel 9 and 9HD, with replays and on-demand viewing available through Nine’s online component, 9Now.

Married at First Sight on Channel 9

Married at First Sight is available live on Channel 9 and 9HD, with multiple episodes shown throughout the week. Replays are also shown on Channel 9 and 9HD the following day if you happen to miss last night’s episode, but it’s best to check your local TV guide for times if you want to stay up to date.

Married at First Sight on 9Now

Replays of the current season of Married at First Sight are available to stream on 9Now, with all previous seasons of the show also available to watch through the platform. 9Now is free to sign up to, and can be streamed via the website or official app. You can also watch exclusive interviews and highlights if you just can’t get enough of the reality experiment.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Advertisement

What is Married at First Sight about?

Otherwise known as MAFS, Married at First Sight is a reality TV program that follows couples who are married on the first occasion that they meet each other. A form of social experiment, the program then follows all of the couples to see if they suit each other and can last the distance, with only a little bit (i.e. a lot) of drama along the way.

Photo Credit: Nine.com.au