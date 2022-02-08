How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Australia

Amy Sherman-Palladino delivered to us a little gem (read-earth shattering cultural re-write) in Gilmore Girls, and now she’s back with a new heroine front and centre in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Like Gilmore Girls, Maisel is all about the fast talking and quick jokes, but instead of Rory and Lorelai having a tete-a-tete in the kitchen, she’s got her own mic, own stage and own rapt audience. All in all, the series is an absolute winner. Bag yourself a front row seat and watch every episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

All three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with the fourth season being released on February 18, 2022.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is being streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with all four seasons being made available from February 18, 2022.

What is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about?

Miriam “Midge” Maisel is living the dream life in 1950’s New York: the ideal husband, two adorable children and a stunning Upper West Side apartment fit to host the best Yom Kippur this side of the Village. But when her husband suddenly decides this life isn’t for him, she’s left all on her own. Distraught and not knowing what to do, she stumbles into a little nightclub and let her sorrows rip on stage, revealing a secret dynamite talent for stand-up comedy. Realising she’s holding her future in her own hands, she commits herself fully to the stage life, starting a trajectory that will eventually lead her around the world.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for some more laughs? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video