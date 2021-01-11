How to watch the McGregor Vs. Poirier fight in Australia

2020 was a tough year for both the UFC and its fans, but 2021 is already off to a belter, with Conor McGregor stepping back into the Octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Previously facing off back in 2014, Poirier was handed a first-round defeat at the hands of McGregor, who would go on to be crowned champion of two weight divisions at the same time, something that had not yet been achieved in the history of the UFC.

But fans are now being treated to a rematch, with both Poirier and McGregor gloving up for UFC 257, with the bout to take place on Sunday, January 24 in Abu Dhabi. Find out where to catch the action in this quick guide.

How can I watch the McGregor Vs. Poirier fight?

UFC 257 and the McGregor Vs. Poirier fight will be available exclusively via Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch UFC 257 has yet to be announced at the time of writing, although previous Pay-per-View events costing viewers between $50 and $60 on both Foxtel and Kayo.

What time does the McGregor Vs. Poirier fight start?

McGregor and Poirier’s fight will begin at 2pm (AEDT) on Sunday, January 24, with live coverage of the UFC 257 card beginning from 10:30am (AEDT). If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at both 6:30pm and 11pm (AEDT) on January 24, along with 6am, 10:30am and 3pm (AEDT) on Monday, January 25.

If you can’t wait that long for the big fight, or simply enjoy your UFC and MMA, you can always check out previous UFC fights, cards, documentaries and interviews over on Kayo to help the time past until UFC 257 kicks off.

Advertisement

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo Credit: UFC.com