How to watch the Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr fight

Boxing royalty will once again be gracing the ring, with former heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and four-division champion Roy Jones Jr looking to trade blows all in the name of charity.

The fight marks the return of 54-year-old Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44KOs) after a 15-year hiatus from the ring, while 51-year-old Jones Jr (66-9, 47KOs) steps back in for the first time since February 2018, with the WBC Front Line belt to be handed to the winner of the bout.

The contest is to be eight rounds of two minutes, and will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California to an empty crowd, but broadcasted globally for pay-per-view audiences. With the bell to ding on Sunday, November 29, where exactly can you catch the action in Australia? Find out below.

How can I watch the Tyson Vs. Jones Jr fight?

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be playing host to the fight, with coverage available through their pay-per-view channel, Main Event. For Foxtel customers, Main Event is channel 521, while both current and new Kayo subscribers can find it through the app homepage, although there’s an additional cost to watch the fight.

As the term ‘pay-per-view’ suggests, you’ll have to pay an additional charge on top of your regular subscription to tune into the Tyson Vs. Jones Jr battle, although you can sign up just for the fight through Kayo if you don’t already have a subscription. The Tyson Vs. Jones Jr fight will cost you $59.95 upfront, with new Kayo users given access to the sports streaming app until midnight on December 3, helping to take the sting out the cost.

What time does the Tyson Vs. Jones Jr fight start?

Coverage of the Tyson Vs. Jones Jr fight begins at 1pm (AEDT) with the undercard fights, with the main event expected to begin closer to 3pm (AEDT). However, if you aren’t interested in the undercards, Kayo has press conferences, analysis and previous boxing matches available to stream to keep you glued to your seat until the main event begins.

Photo Credit: Mike Tyson Twitter