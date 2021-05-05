How to watch Money, Explained in Australia

If money confuses you and you don’t understand why your savings won’t grow, then this may be the show for you. Bringing together Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch and Marcia Gay Harden, Money, Explained is a comprehensive breakdown of why we spend the dollars and the traps in the system making us spend more. Although it focuses mainly on the American system of banking, student loans and debt, the info on casino tricks, credit card schemes and money scams hit home for most people. If you’re keen to get your head around the money business, keep reading to check out where to watch all of Money, Explained in Australia.

Where to watch Money, Explained

Money, Explained is a limited series airing exclusively on Netflix on May 11, 2021. It builds on the Vox Explained series, a series of short episodes explaining a variety of complex topics in a quick and easy way.

Money, Explained on Netflix

Netflix is the exclusive home to Money, Explained, with the documentary series part of a wider Explained series that highlights and explains various topics in an easier to understand way for viewers to digest.

What is Money, Explained about?

Over the course of the series, viewers will come to understand the relationship between consumers and financial institutions in the American system. Covering student debt, banks loans, credit card schemes and scams, the series will educate viewers on how the system causes people to fall into poverty, and what they can do to avoid some of the traps.

