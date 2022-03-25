How to watch Moon Knight in Australia

It turns out that Marvel might still have something new up their sleeve with their latest series, Moon Knight. Moon Knight is a reality bending, antihero, crusader story about a guy caught between two worlds: Steven, an employee at a sleepy gift shop and Marc, a puppet of an Egyptian god. Haunted by his dual personality, and desperate to re-establish reality, Steven must learn to understand his other half if he is going to survive what’s coming. It’s something a little different from the usual superhero stuff, but Moon Knight looks set to become a fast favourite, among even staunch Marvel fans. Find out how to watch every episode of Moon Knight with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Moon Knight

Disney+ will host every episode of Moon Knight. The series will be available to stream from March 30, 2022.

Watch Moon Knight on Disney +

Moon Knight will stream exclusively on Disney+. There are six episodes in the series, available to watch from March 30, 2022.

Sign up to Disney+

Keen for some more Marvel? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ *

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

What is Moon Knight about?

By day, Steven Grant is a mellow fellow who works at a gift shop, but by night, something extraordinary happens, as he transforms into brutal mercenary, Marc Spector. The fusion occurs due to Steven’s dissociative disorder, which causes him to lose track of time as blackouts and insomnia descend upon him. Being a mercenary, Marc begins to accumulate many enemies, bringing havoc to Steven’s life. The two personalities must learn to understand one another – because things are about to get even more complicated – as Steven/Marc is thrust into a deadly mystery tied to the workings of the gods of Egypt.

