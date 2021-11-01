How to watch The North Water in Australia

When the weather is so hot, all you want is an ice ridden landscape. Even frostbite starts to look good when you’re stuck to the couch, watching the temperature rise to 36 degrees. But what if I told you that you could have all that icy goodness, plus a ripping good sea shanty replete with whalers, mutiny, violence and grit, all without unsticking yourself from the couch? The North Water is a five part-series ready to blow the cold wind your way, detailing the savage survival story of Patrick Sumner as he battles against a madman (played by Colin Farrell), freezing temperatures, and his own past in the hostile Artic wasteland. If you’re keen to dip a toe in the sub-artic with Sumner, find out how to watch every episode of The North Water in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The North Water

The North Water is available to stream through BINGE or Foxtel Now from November 2, 2021. There are five episodes in the limited series.

Watch The North Water on BINGE

Episodes of The North Water will be available to stream on BINGE from November 2, 2021.

Looking for more adventure? Check out what's on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

Watch The North Water on Foxtel Now

Episodes of The North Water will be available to stream on Foxtel Now from November 2, 2021.

What is The North Water about?

Disgraced ex-army surgeon Patrick Sumner decides to join up to a whaling crew bound for the Artic, looking for a fresh start amongst strangers after his horrific experiences in the war. All his hopes for peace in the wilderness are dashed when he meets the psychotic Henry Dax; a harpooner whose humanity has been twisted and chipped away until he resembles only the cruel emptiness of the landscape he lives and works in. Sumner finds himself trapped onboard with not only Dax, but an entire crew of men who have lived away from society for too long. Desperate to make it out alive, Sumner must fight the men, the elements and the animals, all while keeping his own sense of morality intact. It’s a darn tooting, old school, adventure story set to keep you on your toes.

Photo Credit: BINGE