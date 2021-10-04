How to watch On My Block in Australia

Growing up can be a tough slog, particularly when you’ve just started high school. Friendship circles change, homework gets harder, romance starts to blossom, and you begin to become your own person. It’s a lot to take in. Add in doing it while growing up on the rough, inner-city streets of Los Angeles, where gang activities and dead-end living is rife, and you’ve got yourself a tough situation. That’s the setting for the hit show On My Block, but if you’re only looking to visit, how can you tune in? Find out how to watch On My Block in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch On My Block

On My Block is only available to stream via Netflix, with the streaming platform home to all four seasons.

Watch On My Block on Netflix

All four seasons of On My Block are available to stream via Netflix exclusively.

What is On My Block about?

On My Block follows four friends as they begin the transition into high school. Growing up on the rough streets of inner-city Los Angeles, the group consists of Monsé, the tomboy leader of the group, Ruben, known otherwise as Ruby, the youngest member of the group with a knack for numbers, Jamal, the smart one, and Cesar, who is torn between a normal life and his older brother’s gang life. While they all rely on each other to make their way through high school, their friendships are strained as each are pulled in different directions while trying to make sense of this next stage of their lives.

What can we expect from On My Block season four?

Season three left off with a pretty hefty cliffhanger, with season four somehow looking to drag us back into the fray. Monsé is still away at boarding school, Jamal and Ruby are in a rocky friendship, with Jamal also getting deep into the football crowd, which as American high school stereotypes imply, is a whole different society in itself. Spooky is also looking like he’s on the straight and narrow, with a few of his gang tattoos removed, but it seems that the gang life is hard to leave, with the door open to potential issues there. There’s a lot happening, but you’ll have to enjoy it while you can, as season four will be the last of On My Block.