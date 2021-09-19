Everyone has a soft spot for Osher Günsberg, the early 2000s heartthrob that continued to capture the eyes and hearts of the Aussie public for years to come. But while the TV host has lived a seemingly smooth life in the spotlight, his latest project may tell otherwise. Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death examines both Osher’s personal struggles with depression and mental health issues in addition to bringing forward stories and statistics on everyday Aussies. If you’re interested in hearing more from Osher, find out how to watch Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death

Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death is available to stream exclusively via SBS On Demand, which is SBS’ online streaming service.

Watch Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death on SBS On Demand

SBS On Demand is the exclusive home to stream Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death, with the documentary available until September 18, 2022.

What is Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death about?

Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death is a documentary that explores the suicide and mental health crisis in Australia, with Osher taking the lead to explore not only his only personal journey, but the new research, science and technology that could help prevent one of Australia’s biggest killers. First starting out as a topic on his podcast, before being explored through stage tours and a book, Osher intertwines the research and stories of everyday Australians with his own, helping to shine a light on a subject that still finds itself in the dark.

Picture credit: SBS