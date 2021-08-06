Former world-boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring, taking on welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Pacquiao – who is currently 42 years old – last fought back in 2019, with Spence Jr looking to defend his WBC and IBF titles, meaning that there’s a lot riding on this fight. Spence Jr currently holds a record of 27-0 (including 21 KOs), while Pacquiao (62-7-2) no doubt still holds plenty in the tank, with his boxing career lasting over 20 years.

Interested in watching Pacquiao’s return to the ring but just aren’t sure how to catch it in Australia? Find out how to watch the Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

Want to watch Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr? Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr will be available to watch on Kayo through Main Event’s Pay-per-View live-stream. Order Pay Per View

How can I watch the Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr fight?

The Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Pacquiao take on Spence Jr will be $49.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until August 26, 2021.

What time does the Pacquiao Vs. Spence Jr fight start?

Pacquiao and Spence Jr’s fight will begin at 11am (AEST) on Sunday, August 22, with coverage beginning earlier with the undercard fights and analysis. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, meaning there should be plenty of atmosphere during the fight.

Photo Credit: Main Event