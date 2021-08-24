How to watch the Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley fight

YouTube black sheep turned amateur boxer Jake Paul is stepping into the ring for his next bout, with this time the social media fighter taking on former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in a Cruiserweight bout. Paul currently boasts a record of 3-0, with all three wins coming from KOs, while Woodley will be making his boxing debut, although he’ll be bringing an MMA record of 19-7-1 – including the UFC Welterweight Championship belt – with him.

If you’re keen to watch Paul and Woodley touch gloves (and potentially meet the canvas face-first), find out how to catch the action in this Canstar Blue guide.

Want to watch Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley? Paul Vs. Woodley will be available to watch on Kayo through Main Event’s Pay-per-View live-stream. Order Pay Per View

How can I watch the Paul Vs. Woodley fight?

The Paul Vs. Woodley fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Paul take on Woodley will be $29.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until September 3, 2021.

What time does the Paul Vs. Woodley fight start?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s fight will begin at 10am (AEST) on Monday, August 30, with coverage beginning earlier with the undercard fights and analysis. Replays of the fight will be broadcast at 4pm (AEST) on August 30, as well as at 6am, 12pm and 6pm (AEST) on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

