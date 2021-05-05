How to watch Pennyworth in Australia

It’s the series that put finally put Batman’s beloved butler in the spotlight, and young Alfred could definitely take it to Batman in a fight (yeah we said it). But while there’s no shortage of shows, movies and streaming platforms to get your fill of the Caped Crusader, where exactly can you watch Pennyworth in Australia? Find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Pennyworth

Pennyworth can be found through streaming service BINGE, with the first season fully available to stream, with the second season currently being released on a weekly basis from May 4, 2021 onwards.

Pennyworth on BINGE

BINGE is currently the only streaming service that you can watch Pennyworth, with the second season currently being released on a weekly basis.

What is Pennyworth about?

Pennyworth is the origin story of Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth. It’s the 1960s, and Alfred is a young man, fresh out service of the British SAS, with dreams of starting his own security company. He works as a bouncer while he builds his company, where he gets caught up in rival underground rings and continues to run into mysterious American agent Thomas Wayne. His security activities catch the eye of criminal organisation, the Raven society, who are gunning to overthrow the British government, and he becomes a target. In an effort to stop them, Pennyworth teams up Thomas Wayne and his wife Martha Kane (aka Batman’s mum and dad), setting the scene for the future of Batman himself.

Will there be a season three of Pennyworth?

There has been no official confirmation of a third season, but this doesn’t mean fans should give up hope. Executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon have said they would love the show to keep running for at least five seasons, and believe there is plenty more to explore in the life of Alfred. As shows slowly adapt to making television in the COVID era, it’s not totally impossible for season three to be around the corner. Fingers crossed!

