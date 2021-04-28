How to watch POSE in Australia

The final season of POSE is here! After two seasons of balls, voguing, drag and killer walks, the third and final season has arrived to wrap it all up. Set in New York in the 80’s and 90s, POSE follows characters of the African-American and Latino LGBTQI+ community in their opulent world of fashion and modelling, and how they band together during the emergence of the AIDS epidemic. It’s a show packed with high couture, glamour and the stories of real people who lived through the time. If you’re now curious or if you are already a POSE fanatic, read on to find out how to watch the show with this Canstar Blue article.

POSE is available to stream via BINGE, with the first two seasons currently available to stream, with season three to be released on May 3, 2021. Season one and two can also be purchased or rented via iTunes and Microsoft.

If BINGE's huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

BINGE is currently home to the first two seasons of POSE, and will be the exclusive host as season three airs from May 3, 2021.

iTunes has the first two seasons of POSE available to purchase and download, priced from $19.99 for a full season.

The first two seasons of POSE are available to purchase and download from Microsoft, with a full season starting from $19.99.

What is POSE about?

POSE explores the world of ‘ball culture’ in New York during the 80s and 90s through the eyes of African-American and Latino LGBTQI+ community, as each character and community go through changes, experiences hardship and the onset of the AIDS epidemic. Inspired by the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, POSE is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

What can we expect from season three?

Skipping right ahead from season two, POSE season three takes place in New York in 1994, focussing on Blanca, Pray Tell and the others at the height of the AIDS epidemic. In the face of failing health, fractured communities and loss of friends, Blanca and Pray Tell pledge to come together to return to the ballroom scene, as a family.

