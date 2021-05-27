How to watch Puberty Blues in Australia

70’s nostalgia is having a pretty big moment right now, and for good reason. The hair, the mo’s, the tans and the flares all remind us of simpler days when we could bake on the beach and smoke in airplanes. Well, we know those things aren’t good for us anymore, but luckily we can relive it through our favourite shows. Puberty Blues, the series that redefined teenage girl goals, is available to stream, but where exactly can you find it in Australia? Find out where to watch Puberty Blues in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Puberty Blues

You can stream Puberty Blues on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and 10Play, and can also download episodes and seasons via iTunes and Google Play.

Watch Puberty Blues on Netflix

Netflix will host both seasons of Puberty Blues from June 7, 2021.

Watch Puberty Blues on Amazon Prime Video

Both seasons of Puberty Blues are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Puberty Blues on 10Play

Puberty Blues is back to where it originally aired, and is available to stream on Channel Ten’s on-demand service, 10Play. You can watch the series after you set up a free account.

Watch Puberty Blues on iTunes

Both seasons of Puberty Blues are available to purchase and download on iTunes. Seasons range from $23.99 to $30.99.

Watch Puberty Blues on Google Play

Puberty Blues is available to purchase and download on Google Play. Seasons cost upwards of $18.99, with episodes costing upwards of $2.99.

What is Puberty Blues about?

Debbie and Sue are just two best friends living in the Sydney Shire. They are obsessed with spunks, panel vans and earning their place as surfie chicks in the cool gang. Based on the iconic novel by Kathy Lette, Puberty Blues is a story of innocence lost, experience gained as the girls fight to find their place in the man’s world of 1970s Australia.

How to watch the Puberty Blues movie

If you’re a Puberty Blues fan, you can watch the movie that started it all. The 1981 Puberty Blues movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: 10Play