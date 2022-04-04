How to Watch Roar in Australia

It’s an outright miracle. Finally, FINALLY we are being graced with Nicole Kidman’s real accent – in an American project no less! The good news doesn’t stop there either, Apple TV+ continues to be in our good books with its series, Roar – a collection of eight different stories that show how it is to be a woman existing in the modern world. If the title alone doesn’t intrigue you, a few choice snippets from the show might – one woman cannot stop eating photos, another continues to wake up with mysterious bite marks and another lives on a literal shelf, constructed for her by her husband. It’s funny, heartbreaking, bizarre and sometimes a little too close to the bone, but Roar should be firmly down on your ‘what to watch next’ list. Find out how to watch every episode of Roar, with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Roar

You can watch every episode of Roar on Apple TV +. The series will be available from April 15, 2022.

Watch Roar on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming host of Roar. You can find episodes on there, starting from April 15, 2022.

What is Roar about?

Roar is made up of eight, individual episodes, that carry the common thread of what it means to be a woman today. Encompassing a vast range of genres, Roar draws on magical surrealism, traditional drama, futuristic themes (and a lot of humour) to deliver fresh, heartfelt scenes that hold a mirror up to convention, and ask why, not how, it came to be. Each character embodies the resiliency of all women, and their journey through the countless obstacles put in their way.

Sign up to BINGE

Would you like to see some more powerful stories? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo credit: Apple TV+